Football, Fútbol, Food: Will the USFL’s Breakers come to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: USFL crowns their 2023 champ, Jesús Ferreira is a scoring machine for U.S. Soccer, and a taco spot that has it all figured it out.

FOOTBALL

The Birmingham Stallions grabbed back-to-back USFL titles with a victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers, 28-12. League MVP Alex McGough threw four touchdown passes to capture the crown in USFL 2.0.

The Stallions beat the New Orleans Breakers in the semi-finals to get a shot at the championship. It’s the second year in a row New Orleans lost to Birmingham in the semi’s.

The USFL finished a second year of spring league ball, a feat not accomplished since the first iteration of the USFL in the 80′s.

A big question going forward, will all eight teams go to the cities that bear their names.

The New Orleans Breakers have played all their home games in Birmingham. Do they make NOLA home in Year 3 if there’s still the USFL.

That hasn’t been addressed yet. But where would they play if they did come to New Orleans.

Yulman Stadium at Tulane is quite expensive to rent for five playing dates.

Tad Gormley is barely suitable for high school football. The scoreboard rarely has down and distance available. The press box is falling apart, and the locker rooms are in bad need of repair.

The former home of the New Orleans Zephyrs, and current venue of the NOLA Gold rugby team could be intriguing. John Curtis will play their home games in 2023 at the “Shrine on Airline.”

But that talk is down the line. First, USFL will need to lock in for a third season, and then teams returning to home markets can be in play.

FÚTBOL

USMNT striker Jesús Ferreira had a large hand (guess foot would’ve been better here) in the domination of St. Kitts and Nevis in the Gold Cup.

Ferreira scored his second international hat trick, in only his 20th game for the Stars and Stripes. Overall, the FC Dallas member has 11 goals in those 20 contest. It’s the fastest to double-digit goals in U.S.A. history.

Seven of Ferreira’s goals have been against St. Kitts and Grenada.

Ferreira missed out on the World Cup in 2022. Will this binge of goals help him make the World Cup roster in 2026. Who knows, but it can’t hurt scoring goals at this quick of a pace.

FOOD

I’ve made it clear in post before, the tacos at Barracuda are some of the best in the city.

The guacamole is top-notch, the steak and chicken tacos are very tasty with a big helping in each tortilla.

Just as impressive, their takeout service.

I ordered ten tacos for five people. The tacos were packed in separate containers for each person. Food was ready in a timely manner.

This is why people continue to frequent the same spots. When you’re consistent with service and food, they’ll never stop coming.

