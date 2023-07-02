BBB Accredited Business
Last day of heat wave before rainy pattern takes over

Temperatures return to around normal
Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday will be the last day of our heat wave before seasonable temperatures return.

Highs will be in the mid-90s with heat index values nearing 110. A heat advisory is in effect until this evening so be cautious outdoors and stay hydrated. A few isolated pop-up storms are possible in the afternoon.

Temperatures quickly begin to drop towards the low 90s by the start of the week as the ridge of high pressure that kept us hot the past week deteriorates. A rainy pattern takes over with afternoon storm chances increasing each day.

The Fourth of July on Tuesday will be in the low 90s with a chance to see some scattered storm activity in the afternoon and early evening.

