Man shot early Sunday in French Quarter, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was wounded by a gunshot to his stomach early Sunday morning (July 2) in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and condition were not immediately disclosed, nor did police explain the circumstances of the shooting. The NOPD said the man was shot around 4:13 a.m. at the intersection of St. Louis and Royal streets.

Police did not say whether a suspect in the shooting has been identified, but no arrest was reported.

The shooting occurred despite an increased police presence in the French Quarter with hundreds of thousands of tourists in town for the Essence Festival and Fourth of July holiday weekend.

