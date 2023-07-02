Ranking the Saints: #20 Bryan Bresee

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rookies don’t usually crack the ‘Ranking the Saints’ countdown of the top twenty players, but for first round pick Bryan Bresee, it’s warranted.

Bresee showed up to rookie minicamp in phenomenal shape, which is a good sign considering the past injuries he’s dealt with. His path to the football field should be straightforward. There are veterans at defensive tackle, but Bresee’s well-rounded style should get him in the rotation quickly. Once there, the team is hoping he can have that kind of impact that sold the Saints on drafting him in the first round in the first place.

The learning curve for rookies at defensive tackle in the NFL can be difficult. It’s simply a different world than in college. But if Bresee picks things up quickly, the team would have adequately filled one of their biggest vulnerabilities this season.

