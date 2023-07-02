BBB Accredited Business
A stormy pattern sets up for the new work week

As high pressure exits, storms enter the forecast
Scattered storms for Monday.
Scattered storms for Monday.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the heatwave continues to break down, the storm chances ramp up in the coming days.

The ridge of high pressure continues to push to the southeast and weaken which means more chances for storms by Monday afternoon. Highs will return to the mid-90s with a light southerly breeze. Storms that pop up may have gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

We’ll continue with the storm chances for the 4th of July as highs return to the lower 90s. Coverage may be a bit higher on Tuesday, so you’ll want to keep your FOX 8 weather app handy if you have plans outdoors.

The stormy patten continues for the rest of the work week. Each day will bring our typical summer pattern with high humidity and daytime heat-driven storms along lake and sea breezes. Since we’ll have a lot of moisture to work with, any storms that form will have the potential for very heavy rain bringing the chance for street flooding.

