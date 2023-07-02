U.S.A. Soccer finishes out group play at the Concacaf Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Men’s National Team full focus is on grabbing the top spot in Group A of the Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday when they meet up with Trinidad and Tobago.

Last time out, U.S.A. thrashed St. Kitts and Nevis, 6-0. It was tied for the USA’s largest margin of victory ever at the Gold Cup.

Jesús Ferreira of FC Dallas netted a hat trick for the Stars and Stripes. Djordje Mihailovic (plays club ball at AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands) racked up two goals and two assists.

Through two games, U.S.A. and Jamaica are tied with four points in Group A. Thanks to a big a victory over St. Kitts, they lead on goal differential by three goals.

U.S. holds a 20-3-4 advantage over Trinidad and Tobago. The game will be on FOX 8 tonight at 6 p.m.

