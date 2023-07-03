BBB Accredited Business
Accident causes traffic delays on I-10 West near I-55 North interchange

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - First reported around noon Monday (July 3), all lanes of I-10 West were blocked around the I-55 North interchange due to an accident, according to information from the DOTD.

At that time, live video from the DOTD’s website showed law enforcement and EMS services on the scene as the on-ramp to I-55 North towards Ponchatoula/Hammond was completely blocked off.

Around 12:16, DOTD cameras showed two-lane traffic slowly flowing through I-10 West towards LaPlace resuming. The left lane of the I-55 Northbound ramp remained closed as traffic slowly resumed in the right lane towards the Manchac Swamp Bridge.

Travelers heading West or Northwest from New Orleans should be mindful of delays or take possible alternate routes.

