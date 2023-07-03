BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Florida

Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.
Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.(Source: FDLE)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl missing in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fernanda Arias was last seen Monday in the 2300 block of Peach Drive in Jacksonville, authorities said. She is described as 4-foot-11, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Fernanda was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

She is believed to be in the company of Jorge Reyes, and they may be traveling in a dark-colored two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler. A description is not available for Reyes

If seen, do not approach. Instead, call 911 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by calling (904) 630-0500

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major payroll fraud scheme involving overtime abuse and illicit "chemical pay" at the...
Payroll fraud and a ‘secret sex room’: Troubling allegations at New Orleans S&WB
On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
LSU designated hitter Brayden Jobert (6)
Slidell celebrates Brayden Jobert; parents reflect on Championship win
Leonard Fournette's Dodge Durango burst into flames while he was driving in Tampa.
Leonard Fournette escapes fire while driving SUV

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29,...
Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling sue Harvard over legacy admissions
Doctor discusses worrying diabetes study
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Manchac
A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say