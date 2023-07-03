Bruce: Fourth of July returns normal summer pattern, not as hot with more afternoon storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The heat wave breaks this week with an increase in rain chances. For Fourth of July festivities, we will see partly cloudy skies, highs in the lower 90s and 40% rain coverage.

Bruce: we are finally breaking the heat wave as the upper hot high breaks down. Highs will be in the lower 90s as rain chances go up as the week progresses. The 4th of July will be partly clouds with 40% coverage of spotty storms. pic.twitter.com/P4DoZ7WJBE — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 3, 2023

The strong area of high pressure that brought record temperatures last week has deteriorated as upper-level low pressure takes over the eastern US.

Without this high, we will see an increase in storm chances each day and temperatures around normal. As the week progresses rain chances tick a bit higher in the 60% range Wednesday and Thursday.

