Bruce: Fourth of July returns normal summer pattern, not as hot with more afternoon storms

Bruce: 4th of July sees sun and clouds with spotty pm storms
(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The heat wave breaks this week with an increase in rain chances. For Fourth of July festivities, we will see partly cloudy skies, highs in the lower 90s and 40% rain coverage.

The strong area of high pressure that brought record temperatures last week has deteriorated as upper-level low pressure takes over the eastern US.

Without this high, we will see an increase in storm chances each day and temperatures around normal. As the week progresses rain chances tick a bit higher in the 60% range Wednesday and Thursday.

