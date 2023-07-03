Car crashes into Gallier House, resulting in minor damage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD wants more information about a car crash in front of a historic French Quarter building.

Officers say earlier this morning, a car crashed into one of the poles that support the balcony at the Gallier House on Royal Street.

No one was injured but the car had to be towed from the scene and the pole was bent.

The home was built in the 1860′s by famed architect James Gallier Jr.

If you have any information about what led up to the crash, call the police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.