Dylan Crews wins 2023 ABCA Gold Glove Award

Dylan Crews earns honor of best collegiate hitter
Dylan Crews earns honor of best collegiate hitter
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
The following information was released by LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior centerfielder Dylan Crews has been named one of three outfielders on the 2023 American Baseball Coaches Association Gold Glove team for NCAA Division I.

Crews is the fifth LSU player to receive a Gold Glove award. Centerfielder Zach Watson was a Gold Glove honoree in both 2018 and 2019; shortstop Alex Bregman and centerfielder Andrew Stevenson were 2015 Gold Glove winners; and catcher Micah Gibbs was named to the 2009 Gold Glove team.

Crews is joined in the 2023 Gold Glove outfield by Enrique Bradfield Jr. of Vanderbilt and Ethan O’Donnell of Virginia.

Crews, a product of Longwood, Fla., finished the season with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage, committing no errors in 171 chances. He led LSU to the 2023 College World Series title and captured the Golden Spikes Award, batting .426 (110-for-258) with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 70 RBI, and 100 runs.

He is projected to be one of the first overall selections in Sunday’s Major League Baseball Draft.

The ABCA Gold Glove Awards are selected by ABCA coaches committees at each level:  NCAA Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II, and III, Pacific Association Division, and High School.

The Gold Glove winners have been selected since 2007 in the collegiate and high school ranks, featuring many future Major League Baseball players.

