First-half hat trick from Jesús Ferreira ignites blowout victory for the U.S.A.

Ferreira now has 14 goals in 21 games with the U.S.A.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jesús Ferreira’s first-half hat trick rocketed the United States Men’s National Team to a blowout victory over Trinidad and Tobago, 6-0.

The triumph clinched first place in Group A of the Concacaf Gold Cup on goal difference over Jamaica.

Ferreira now owns back-to-back hat tricks with the U.S. Last time out, the FC Dallas product netted three goals against St. Kitts and Nevis. He’s the first player in USMNT history to rack up back-to-back hat tricks.

Ferreira also becomes only the second player with three hat tricks for the Stars and Stripes. Landon Donovan is the other to accomplish the feat.

Gianluca Busio (plays for Venezia in Italy) found the net for the first time in a U.S. jersey in the second half. Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes) and Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati) also scored in the second half.

USMNT will next play the second-place team from Group D in the Gold Cup quarterfinals. The game can be seen this Sunday on FOX 8 at 7 p.m.

