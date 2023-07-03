Former Loyola standout Myles Burns joins Mavs Summer League

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When the Dallas Mavericks take the court for Summer League, former Loyola star Myles Burns will be with them.

Burns spent four seasons with the Wolfpack where he was a 4-time conference defensive player of the year. He later transferred to Ole Miss.

Burns and the Mavs will play their first game in Summer League against the OKC Thunder on Saturday (July 8) at 2:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.