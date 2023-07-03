BBB Accredited Business
Former Loyola standout Myles Burns joins Mavs Summer League

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When the Dallas Mavericks take the court for Summer League, former Loyola star Myles Burns will be with them.

Burns spent four seasons with the Wolfpack where he was a 4-time conference defensive player of the year. He later transferred to Ole Miss.

Burns and the Mavs will play their first game in Summer League against the OKC Thunder on Saturday (July 8) at 2:30 p.m.

