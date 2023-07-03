NOFD Firefighters brave scorching heat to extinguish two two-alarm fires

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Despite scorching mid-day temperatures, NOFD firefighters extinguished two two-alarm fires on Sunday (July 2). One fire occurred at a commercial building on S. Carrollton Ave, while the other took place in a townhouse complex on Lakeview Court.

At 3625 S. Carrollton Ave, firefighters responded to a 1:31 p.m. distress call. They encountered a working fire in a two-story commercial structure housing an auto window tinting service and a nail shop.

It took forceful entry through the front and rear doors to access the fire, believed to have originated in the building’s rear. Firefighters contained the fire by 3:07 p.m., with no injuries reported.

The cause is under investigation.

At 1:50 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 5164 Lakeview Court, where a two-alarm fire threatened a townhouse complex. They swiftly contained the fire, safeguarding the residents and nearby properties.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

