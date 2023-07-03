BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOFD Firefighters brave scorching heat to extinguish two two-alarm fires

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Despite scorching mid-day temperatures, NOFD firefighters extinguished two two-alarm fires on Sunday (July 2). One fire occurred at a commercial building on S. Carrollton Ave, while the other took place in a townhouse complex on Lakeview Court.

At 3625 S. Carrollton Ave, firefighters responded to a 1:31 p.m. distress call. They encountered a working fire in a two-story commercial structure housing an auto window tinting service and a nail shop.

It took forceful entry through the front and rear doors to access the fire, believed to have originated in the building’s rear. Firefighters contained the fire by 3:07 p.m., with no injuries reported.

The cause is under investigation.

At 1:50 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 5164 Lakeview Court, where a two-alarm fire threatened a townhouse complex. They swiftly contained the fire, safeguarding the residents and nearby properties.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major payroll fraud scheme involving overtime abuse and illicit "chemical pay" at the...
Payroll fraud and a ‘secret sex room’: Troubling allegations at New Orleans S&WB
On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
LSU designated hitter Brayden Jobert (6)
Slidell celebrates Brayden Jobert; parents reflect on Championship win
Leonard Fournette's Dodge Durango burst into flames while he was driving in Tampa.
Leonard Fournette escapes fire while driving SUV

Latest News

Food vendors had to start preparations for the Essence Festival months in advance.
10-year Essence Fest vendor serves iconic Creole flavors
Rounding out a weekend from this year's Essence Festival
Rounding out a weekend from this year's Essence Festival
Fire damages multiple homes in NOLA East
Fire damages multiple homes in NOLA East
A man was shot in the stomach early Sunday (July 2) at the French Quarter intersection of St....
Man shot early Sunday in French Quarter, NOPD says