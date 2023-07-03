Offseason notes: Pelicans extend Herb Jones 4 years; sign vet center Cody Zeller

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As NBA free agency moves into its second week, the Pelicans have remained active.

Their first order of business was to sign forward Herb Jones to a long-term extension after Pels declined the team option on his rookie contract to become eligible for one. The two sides came to agree on a $54 million deal over four years to stay in New Orleans.

In 2021, Jones, 24, was a second-round pick for the Pelicans coming out of Alabama. Initially thought to have to fight for a roster spot, Jones quickly ascended into the starting lineup and became one of the NBA’s best defenders. He holds a career average of 9.7 points and 1.6 steals per game.

After losing centers Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez, both backups to Jonas Valanciunas, the Pels signed veteran Cody Zeller, to a one-year deal for the vet minimum.

Zeller, who’s about to play in his 11th NBA season, was the 4th overall pick for the Charlotte Hornets back in 2013.

The Miami heat signed him for depth during last season’s All-Star break and he’s expected to play a similar role with the Pels.

Next week, the Pelicans will begin Summer League play out in Las Vegas.

It all gets underway on July 7 against Minnesota

After that, they’ll play Golden State on July 9, followed by July 11 vs Phoenix, July 13th vs Charlotte, and a 5th game - date and opponent to be determined.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.