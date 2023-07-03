Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Manchac

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is dead after being struck by a train in Tangipahoa Parish.

that’s according to the sheriff’s office.

Chief Jimmy Travis says 47-year-old Sybil Henry, of Baker, was struck by a train late yesterday evening, as the train passed through Akers just before 6:30 pm.

Authorities are still investigating how Henry ended up on the tracks. The train tried to hit the brakes but was unable to come to a stop before striking Henry, who died due to her injuries.

