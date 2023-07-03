Rainy pattern moves in this week dropping temperatures back to around average

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat wave breaks this week with an increase in rain chances.

The strong area of high pressure that brought record temperatures last week has deteriorated as upper-level low pressure takes over the eastern US.

Without this high, we will see an increase in storm chances each day and temperatures around normal. Monday will be drier with scattered storms possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-90s.

Tuesday for the Fourth of July storms will be possible through the morning and early afternoon hours. By the evening, rain chances taper off leaving partly cloudy skies behind. Temperatures will be in the low 90s.

Storm coverage will increase by Wednesday each day through the weekend.

