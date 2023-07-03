BBB Accredited Business
Ranking the Saints: #19 Foster Moreau

Moreau played his high school football at Jesuit.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At #19 on our countdown is a local product who returned to New Orleans to play for his hometown team, but tight end Foster Moreau’s path back was certainly a difficult one.

In the process of his free agent visit here, Saints doctors noticed something that eventually led to Moreau being diagnosed with non-hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Many thought Moreau would be out for months, but he not only signed with the Saints not long after, he didn’t miss a single day of the offseason program.

Moreau also brings a different connection to his new team. He is one of the few players who’ve played with new Saints quarterback Derek Carr.

On the field, Moreau should bring a consistent, steady approach to the tight end room. That’s why the Saints brought him here, plus he should be a trusted target for Carr.

