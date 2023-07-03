BBB Accredited Business
RV crash in Mississippi kills Slidell man

Fatal crash graphic.
Fatal crash graphic.(Associated Press)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Slidell man died as the result of an RV crash in Mississippi on I-10, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials identified the victim as Martin Bruno, 78.

Bruno and his wife Eileen, 77, were traveling west on I-10 when their 2016 Jayco Motorhome went off-road and collided with trees near the roadside.

Law enforcement officials say that the crash is under investigation.

