Three-alarm fire in Harahan leaves 7 people homeless, claims several pets

HARAHAN, La. (WVUE) -- A 70-year-old Harahan church worker is devastated after losing her childhood home in a large fire Sunday night (July 2).

Three dwellings were destroyed, a fourth damaged, and St. Rita’s church worker Anne Davis looks for a path forward after a devastating fire that appears to have begun next door.

“You know, like ‘Gone With the Wind,’ this is my Tara,” Davis said.

Davis’ daughters are providing what comfort they can, as workers searched for anything they could salvage after the fire lit up the Harahan sky near the 200 block of West Shannon around 10:20 p.m.

“I lost something that was irreplaceable -- my little cat -- he was everything to me,” Davis said.

Harahan firefighters sounded a third alarm within 15 minutes of arriving on scene, as the blaze raged through the double next door..

“I was just out there starting my laundry and everything seemed fine to me,” neighbor Charlotte Piper said. “I came back inside on the couch and smelled smoke.”

Piper said she was able to rescue three dogs, but lost several other small pets. She now looks for a new place to live.

Next door, Davis said she likely will stay with one of her daughters. But she said she has no idea, how she will rebuild the only home she has ever known.

“My mom’s house is not insured today and that is a big problem,” said her daughter Heidi Pansano.

The family says the house hasn’t been insured since Hurricane Ida, amid a dispute with their insurance company.

“Anybody who can pray for me, pray for me, because this means everything to me,” Davis said.

The Harahan Fire Department said it took an hour and 45 minutes to get the fires under control. Neighbors say they heard several explosions, which they believe could have been gas cans. The State Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation.

The Davis family has set up a gofundme drive to help her recover.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

