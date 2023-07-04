A 4th of July mixture of sun and storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A typical summer pattern is settling in as we get set to celebrate the 4th of July holiday and look beyond to the first half of July.

A mixture of sun and storms can be expected for today. Highs ahead of the storms and clouds will try to climb into the low 90s before we start to see the pop ups get going. Rain chances for your holiday will be around 40% which is normal for a July summer day in South Louisiana.

The only change expected in weather as we go through the rest of the week will likely be an increase in our daily storm coverage. Rain chances rise into the 60% stormy at times category later in the week as moisture levels get a bit higher. This will lead to more widespread storms around the area but I doubt any specific day gets washed out. I also don’t think anyone is complaining about a little rain after how dry June was.

All is quiet in the tropics.

