Bruce: More clouds and rain coverage will lower the temps bigtime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a long stretch of record heat and little rain, we have turned the corner with more clouds and spotty storms that have kept temperatures in check. hot start with temperatures in the upper 80s near 90s more rain and clouds should help manage temperatures on this Fourth of July holiday.

Bruce: Rain chances are back after a long dry and hot spell. Coverage through Friday is 60%. No everyone gets the rain but more clouds will keep temps near normal at 91-93°. pic.twitter.com/vdUZoJm5Xe — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 4, 2023

Passing showers continue across the area with cloud cover and a few heavy down pours increasing coverage into the next 3 afternoons afternoon. That should help cut off high temperatures in the lower 90s. With lots of moisture and high humidity, the feels like temps will still top out into the 103-106° range. More rain coverage is likely as we continue through the week with high pressure now sitting to our southeast leaving us in the active circulation around the high. Moisture levels remain high to fuel storm coverage in the coming days. Again, the best news of all is that higher rain coverage will help keep temperatures close to long term averages in the lower 90s.

