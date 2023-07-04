BBB Accredited Business
Buffa’s Bar, longtime restaurant and music venue, faces possible closure

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The owners of a fixture along esplanade avenue say they may have to close the bar and restaurants’ doors.

Buffa’s has been catering to late-night crowds and day drinkers since 1939.

The owners say high rent and overhead costs are getting to be too much.

They also cite a decline in clientele.

“We’re just all heartbroken,” said owner Chuck Rogers. “This was a family business. My grandchildren don’t know anything but this. This is what the family does. We are really really struggling to try to find a way to keep it going. We don’t see that solution yet. We are really working hard to see it.”

Rogers told Fox 8 that Buffa’s was busy enough over the weekend to postpone closing for a little bit.

The owners exploring other options, but say the situation is dire.

