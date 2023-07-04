Buffa’s Bar, longtime restaurant and music venue, faces possible closure
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The owners of a fixture along esplanade avenue say they may have to close the bar and restaurants’ doors.
Buffa’s has been catering to late-night crowds and day drinkers since 1939.
The owners say high rent and overhead costs are getting to be too much.
They also cite a decline in clientele.
“We’re just all heartbroken,” said owner Chuck Rogers. “This was a family business. My grandchildren don’t know anything but this. This is what the family does. We are really really struggling to try to find a way to keep it going. We don’t see that solution yet. We are really working hard to see it.”
Rogers told Fox 8 that Buffa’s was busy enough over the weekend to postpone closing for a little bit.
The owners exploring other options, but say the situation is dire.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.