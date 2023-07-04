BBB Accredited Business
Extended holiday weekend sends throngs of tourists to Mississippi Gulf Coast

By David Jones
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS (WVUE) - Throngs of tourists made their way to Bay St. Louis to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, with local small business owners hailing the influx of people and revenue.

Visitors to the area were out in full force throughout the weekend, some on boats and others in golf carts.

Beach Boulevard businesses were bustling on Tuesday.

“Every year, it is one of the biggest weekends that we have. But this year especially, because it really has lasted for almost a week,” said Tish Williams, executive director of the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce. “Why fight the traffic all the way to Florida when you could just make a quick stop and have really some quality time in a safe place?”

Williams said Hancock County has become a major tourism hub in recent years, attracting visitors not only regionally but internationally as well.

“People from all over the world have found out about not just Bay St. Louis, but really all of Hancock County,” Williams said. “It used to be that everything was happening right here in Bay St. Louis. But really, Diamondhead just had a big festival. Waveland just had a big festival. We had a big crab fest here this past July 4 weekend. So all of these activities are extending out.”

The energy is palpable along Beach Boulevard, the main strip of businesses, restaurants and bars overlooking a shimmering bay and boats moored in the marina.

“Oh, this is a beautiful area. We come here by car all of the time, come to Dan B’s over there,” said Michael Raymond. “It’s just a good area to hang out, a summertime area, you know?”

Raymond drove in from Abita Springs, and went out on a friend’s boat Tuesday morning before docking and heading up for lunch.

“We’re just visiting for the day, out on my buddy’s boat,” he said. “Come down in the bay, get something to eat, and celebrate the Fourth of July.”

The local economy was thriving this weekend as well.

“It’s been great. We’ve been seeing a lot of out-of-towners, a lot of locals,” said Tara Faulk, general manager of Tripletails. “We just come out and enjoy everything that’s going on. I mean, here in Bay St. Louis, we have the best views in the house.”

Faulk said the bar, like others in the area, has live music planned for Tuesday evening to round out the Independence Day holiday.

“Every weekend is a huge weekend for us,” Faulk said. “But the Fourth of July -- being that it falls on a Tuesday -- a lot of people took the weekend off, Monday off. It’s just an extended party for us.”

