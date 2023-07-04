Football, Fútbol, Food: Early predictions on how the NFL playoff race shakes out

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: I give my early predictions on who makes the playoffs in the AFC and NFC, U.S.A. star Christian Pulisic in search of a new club, and brunch at Commander’s Palace.

FOOTBALL

NFL training camps kickoff around the country in three weeks. So of course, it’s time to predict who will make the NFL playoffs in January.

AFC

1. Cincinnati- Joe Burrow has one of the best at his position blocking his blind side, Orlando Brown Jr. With a clean pocket, the former LSU Tiger should wreak havoc on opposing defenses this fall.

2. Kansas City- Patrick Mahomes will produce highlight-worthy plays throughout the season, but will it be enough to get another title. Chiefs are a popular pick to win the AFC, but I’m going another way.

3. Buffalo- The window for Josh Allen and the Bills is closing. They need to do something big this season, or the Super Bowl drought could continue for years to come.

4. Jacksonville- Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and head coach Doug Pederson made a winning partnership in 2022. I think they repeat as AFC South champs in 2023.

5. Baltimore- A healthy and well-paid Lamar Jackson is primed to cook up a playoff run for the Ravens. Very intrigued to see how the Jackson-Odell Beckham, Jr. connection progresses this year.

6. New York Jets- The Green and White will look quite different this season with Aaron Rodgers in the fold. Nothing less than the playoffs is a failure for the Jets.

7. Miami- A healthy Tua Tagovailoa is a major key to the Dolphins success. I see Miami making the postseason for back-to-back seasons.

Missing the playoffs- Justin Herbert and the Chargers miss out on the playoffs. The franchise fires Brandon Staley after the season.

NFC

1. San Francisco- Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and that defense. Niners are stacked in 2023.

2. Philadelphia- It’s concerning to lose both your coordinators in the offseason, but Jalen Hurts will still deliver another NFC East crown.

3. Minnesota- The popular pick in the NFC North is Detroit. I don’t think so.

4. New Orleans- After a two year hiatus, Derek Carr orchestrates a playoff run for the Black and Gold.

5. Seattle- I don’t think the Geno Smith success stops at one season. This offense continues to pile up numbers with Smith at the controls.

6. Dallas- The Cowboys hype train will be at full steam as usual. Dallas makes the playoffs, but don’t go far in the postseason.

7. New York Giants- Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley continue to quiet the doubters in the NFC. They grab the final wild card spot.

Missing the playoffs- Not buying all the Lions love.

FÚTBOL

The summer is the “silly season” in soccer. The transfer market is absolutely crazy in these months. In the sport, you can buy a player from another team, even if he’s under contract.

One of the players in a financial stalemate, United States Men’s National Team member, Christian Pulisic. The U.S.A. captain is leaving English Premier League-side, Chelsea.

Two clubs want his services, French club Lyon and Italian squad AC Milan.

AC Milan offered €14 million ($15.3 million) for the 24-year old American. Lyon swooped in with a higher bid worth €25 million ($27.3 million).

A major sticking point, Lyon finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season. That’s not good enough to qualify for the Champions League (Best clubs in Europe).

On the other hand, AC Milan will be in the Champions League. For that reason, Pulisic prefers to play in Italy. He’s already won a Champions League title with Chelsea.

Chelsea is in the business of making money. So there could be some road blocks with this negotiation.

For Pulisic, the right move is AC Milan. Italy is a much stronger league compared to France.

FOOD

In our fine city of New Orleans, many a restaurant does a good brunch. Now I’m not saying Commander’s Palace does the best brunch in NOLA, but it’s no doubt up there.

First off, it always feels like a celebration atmosphere in Commander’s. It’s always packed for weekend brunch, and a festive time is had by all.

Then most importantly, the food is top-class.

Just when you get settled in, the garlic bread rolls in. This isn’t your garden variety either. Leidenheimer’s French bread topped with garlic, grated parmesan cheese, and fresh dill. Professional tip, don’t overdo with the bread.

Appetizer of turtle soup au sherry, next course of cochon de lait eggs benedict (16-hour barbecued shoulder of pork over warm buttermilk biscuits, with roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, soft poached eggs and tasso hollandaise), and finish with one of the elite desserts in New Orleans, creole bread pudding soufflé.

You’ll be in a food coma when you’re done. Trust me, it’s worth it.

Commander’s take reservations online. You’ll need to get on there a month advance.

It’s two hours of food decadence, and it can’t be missed if you’re in the Crescent City.

