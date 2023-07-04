Gretna fireworks vendors say sales on Fourth steady but not overwhelming

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) -- As families gathered Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, many planned to pop their own fireworks at home.

“We’ll probably cook out,” Jason Cabell said while deciding on merchandise at a Gretna fireworks stand. “We have a few steaks on the grill. As soon as it gets dark, we’ll have some fun doing fireworks in the street.”

Vendor Grace Roberts said customers were buying all types of fireworks, from sparklers to mortar shells to fountains. Fireworks sales are legal in Gretna and nearly two dozen stands were doing a brisk business Tuesday afternoon.

But stand owners told Fox 8 that business overall this holiday weekend has been steady but not as good as some past years. They speculated that with the Fourth falling on a Tuesday, more people than usual chose to travel out of town for the holiday.

With many preparing to light up the skies over their neighborhoods, safety still needs to be top of mind. According to the National Safety Council, young children should not handle fireworks at all, and older children should be closely supervised.

“I always light the fireworks,” Gabrielle Mareno said. “Myself or my husband will bring it to a safe place and light the fireworks.”

Fred Tamborella said, “You want to stand upwind from the stem, so you don’t burn yourself because you’ll see that it lights.”

And once any firework is lit, step well clear of the device.

“Don’t look over the firework, in case you trip, and don’t run away,” Tamborella said. “Try to walk away at a good pace, but don’t run in case you do trip.”

Cabell said he knows anyone standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.

“My dad was an eye doctor, so I always grew up with kids going to the (emergency room) with eye problems,” Cabell said. “I’ve got some safety goggles (for his children).”

