Gunfire, crime rattle businesses and homeowners along St. Claude Avenue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People who live and work near St. Claude and Elysian Fields avenues tell Fox 8 that crime is occurring near them at an alarming rate.

From shootings to armed robberies, residents and business owners say it’s becoming a struggle to stay in the area.

“This will be the third time this year I’ll be pulling bullets out of the building and repairing it,” said Paul Chirioco, owner of Mag’s 940 Bar in the Faubourg Marigny.

Chirioco said he got a frantic phone call from his bartenders Saturday night, telling him that two groups of young gunmen drove down the street shooting at each other. Bullets struck the Mags 940 bar, and the window of an adjoining apartment that was occupied at the time.

“These were tourists in our city (inside the bar) for Essence, that were here to have a good time,” Chirioco said. “They didn’t expect to see this. And, unfortunately, we’re getting immune to this.”

He said the bullets started flying around 11:30 p.m.

“I have an apartment on the side,” Chirioco said. “A bullet went through one of the apartment windows. A tenant rolled on the floor, but did not get harmed other than falling out of bed. His truck had two bullet holes in it. They sideswiped it. Apparently, a couple of people got out of the vehicle -- I’m told 14 or 15 -- they dropped the Glock (pistol) on the ground and ran that way.”

Chirioco said New Orleans police responded to the scene quickly.

Earlier Saturday, just around the corner in the 2200 block of St. Claude Avenue, police say a woman armed with a crowbar and gasoline walked into The Smoke Supply. Police said she demanded money and when the victim wouldn’t comply, she busted windows and tried setting the business on fire.

Chirioco said he understands that the understaffed NOPD can only do so much. But he said something more must be done because business owners and residents are suffering on a daily basis.

“We no longer are worried about storms. We are no longer worried about viruses,” he said. “We are worried about the crime, which is a bigger disease than all of that. We can survive the storm. We’ve proven that. We can survive COVID. But will we survive this crime wave? I’m not sure we can.”

Mag’s is a staple in the neighborhood, but Chirioco worries about how much more he can take.

“We’re sick of repairing,” he said. “We’re afraid. My god, if one of my bartenders or customers would have gotten shot, I wouldn’t be able to stand that.

“We go out of our way to protect as much as we can. But how do we protect ourselves against this?”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.