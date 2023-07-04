BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Internet sensation ‘Back it up, Terry!’ receives over $70K in donations for new wheelchair-accessible van

In Texas, internet sensation Terry Davis (aka "Back it up, Terry!" or "Put it in reverse,...
In Texas, internet sensation Terry Davis (aka "Back it up, Terry!" or "Put it in reverse, Terry!") was honored as a special guest in the City of Pampa's annual Fourth of July parade.(Annette Davis)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many across the Mid-South and across the country stepped up to help a local internet sensation get new transportation.

You may remember, “Back it up, Terry!” from the 2017 video showing Memphian Terry Davis trying to get away from fireworks but failing when his wheelchair malfunctioned.

In the last five years, he’s received support to get a new wheelchair and a wheelchair-accessible van to help his grandmother get him around.

But his family said he is now in need of a new van.

Although there is no shortage of “Back it up, Terry!” merchandise online, most of the profits don’t go to Davis or his family.

But now, he has more than $70,000 dollars to get the van he needs thanks to your support on his GoFundMe page.

You can also click here to buy a shirt that directly supports Terry Davis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Police lights and caution tape.f
Human remains found in Slidell identified as missing woman, according to coroner
LSU designated hitter Brayden Jobert (6)
Slidell celebrates Brayden Jobert; parents reflect on Championship win
Fatal crash graphic.
RV crash in Mississippi kills Slidell man

Latest News

Shawn Luke Chiasson, 28, received a mandatory life sentence plus an additional 60 years after...
Marrero man changes plea mid-trial, admits murdering ex-girlfriend in 2021
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
4 dead, at least 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood
Timothy R. Billiot
Search underway for escaped inmate in stolen truck
Buffa's is a popular Marigny bar. (FOX 8 Photo)
Buffa’s Bar, longtime restaurant and music venue, faces possible closure
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl