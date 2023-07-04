BBB Accredited Business
Miki Sudo successfully defends hot dog-eating title; stormy weather delays men’s contest

Competitive eater Miki Sudo attends a weigh-in ceremony before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth...
Competitive eater Miki Sudo attends a weigh-in ceremony before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. Sudo, 37, said she was disappointed in her winning total, which was nine hot dogs short of her all-time high.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Miki Sudo forced down 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to claim a ninth women’s title in Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, before stormy weather moved in and delayed the men’s competition.

Sudo beat Mayoi Ebihara’s 33 1/2 hot dogs in 10 minutes Tuesday in a contest that appeared to be much closer until the final count was announced. The unofficial real-time counter showed the two women tied throughout much of the competition. A final count of plates settled the score.

Sudo, 37, was disappointed in her winning total, which was nine hot dogs short of her all-time high. She said competition from the 27-year-old Ebihara had thrown her off.

“The first couple minutes, I found myself watching her, which I never want to do. I never want to be distracted by the other competitors,” Sudo, of Port Richey, Florida, said after the competition. “Watching her, I fumbled my hands. I got stuck with a big burp early on but was able to correct.”

Champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut is in search of a 16th title in the men’s division.

The annual contest on New York City’s Coney Island boardwalk drew competitors from England, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil and Australia, according to ESPN.

