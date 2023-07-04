New Orleans’ airport bustling as Essence Festival visitors head home on the holiday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- Many Essence Festival attendees used the Fourth of July to travel back home.

The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport was filled Tuesday (July 4) with people who spent days in the city attending Essence concerts, empowerment seminars and other activities.

“Being a musician, I thought the artists were amazing,” said departing passenger Rafeal Ross. “That was the best part for me.”

Others like Dena Neverdon attended the festival and made a point of booking direct flights to avoid getting stuck at another airport because of flight delays or cancelations.

“Nope, just get home, get back to our families,” she said.

Melody White was heading back to Washington D.C. after attending her first Essence Festival.

“My time was great. I definitely enjoyed everything, all the events that it had to offer. This was my first year, so I definitely didn’t know what to expect. But I was very pleased, very happy and I’m definitely coming back again next year,” White said.

A group of women wearing matching “Golden Girls” T-shirts awaited flights back to New Jersey. They combined Essence activities with a bachelorette party for Clarese Bradley.

“The ‘Golden Girls,’ as we all know, can stand the test of time,” Bradley said. “And all of my girls that came with me literally stand the test of time in my life.”

Sherie Love said she was thrilled to attend Essence and Bradley’s pre-wedding celebration.

“My little cousin’s getting married, so we came for a bachelorette party, it was 15 of us,” she said. “We partied from the time we got here until just now.”

While there was an Essence-sponsored family day event on Monday, the final concert was Sunday night. Still, some who came to town for the myriad Essence events say they always intended to stay until the Fourth of July.

“Because this is not my first time at Essence, and so I’m familiar with the crowds and the hustle and bustle, and I did not want to experience that by leaving Monday or even catching a red eye,” Delicia Boakye said. “So, I decided to stay an extra day just to party another extra day.”

And to the delight of the hospitality industry, some who attended the Essence Festival say they are not heading back home until the end of the week.

