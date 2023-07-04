New Orleans businesses benefit as Essence Fest visitors linger in town

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Musicians played at the entrance of Armstrong Park on Monday (July 3) as the Essence Family Day: The Block Party event was held.

Even though the nighttime concerts and daytime empowerment seminars are over, Essence Fest still was making its presence known in the city.

“It’s family time, because the parties are over,” said Jeff Johnson, who came from Kansas City with his wife and young son for Essence Fest.

Two women from Connecticut aborted their taxi ride to a restaurant to check out the event at the park.

“This will be an annual trip,” Kebra Smith Bolden said. “We’re thinking about bringing our moms back next year.”

And some Essence attendees plan to stay even later into the week.

“I am planning to leave (Tuesday),” Quanna B. said. “But if my flight gets delayed and I have to leave on Wednesday, I’m not stressed because I love New Orleans.”

Cecelia Rodgers said she is staying until Wednesday.

“I love it, I’ve been coming here for 20 years. I’m a big Essence promoter. I just love promoting them, it’s a good festival,” said Rodgers.

And Mother’s Restaurant, the popular Poydras Street eatery, still had lines of Essence visitors waiting to get seated on Monday.

“They’re still pouring in,” general manager Joseph Balderas said. “Essence Festival has been great for us and we welcome it every year.”

He said he heard from customers who said they would not be leaving the city right away.

“We do have quite a few that are telling us they’re staying about three or four more days, which is great,” he said. “You know, besides, they’re visiting a great city. I mean, come on.”

Kelly Schulz, of the tourism promoter New Orleans & Company, said, “The timing has worked out perfectly for folks who choose to stay over for the Fourth of July. Anytime we have visitors coming to us in the summer, it’s a really, really good thing.

“We surveyed about 26,000 hotel rooms that are in that French Quarter and downtown area. Those are the hotel rooms that are closest to the Convention Center, the Superdome, the French Quarter. And they were telling us that for Friday and Saturday night, many of them were close to 90 percent occupancy for the biggest nights of Essence, which is a really good thing.”

Schulz said that estimation does not include Essence visitors who stay at short-term rental properties or with relatives and friends but still spend in the city.

Rodgers said she makes a point of staying in the city days after the Essence Fest ends.

“I actually got here last Wednesday and I’m leaving on Wednesday,” she said. “I like to stay a week.”

