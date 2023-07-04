Nicondra: Storms help manage heat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a hot start with temperatures in the upper 80s near 90s more rain and clouds should help manage temperatures on this Fourth of July holiday. Passing showers continue across the area with cloud cover and a few heavy down pours increasing coverage into the afternoon. That should help cut off high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Full heat precautions should stay in effect as feels like conditions will still be in the triple digits. More rain coverage is likely as we continue through the week with high pressure now sitting to our southeast leaving us in the active circulation around the high. Moisture levels remain high to fuel storm coverage in the coming days. Higher rain coverage will help keep temperatures close to long term averages in the lower 90s.

