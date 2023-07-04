Pelicans officially sign first-round pick Hawkins; Damian Lillard rumors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans officially signed their first-round draft Jordan Hawkins Monday (July 3) and he is locked in for the next four seasons.

The Pels went into the draft looking for more outside shooting and jumped at the opportunity to get Hawkins with the 14th pick.

Vice President David Griffin sees him as a player that can contribute to the offense right away.

Hawkins’ contract could reportedly earn him over 20 million dollars

Meanwhile, if the Pelicans truly are in the Damian Lillard sweepstakes, as media reports say they are.

Envision for a second, he and C.J. McCollum re-uniting, and just how good that would feel.

It would certainly be an upgrade over the backcourt they currently have, and it would give the Pels more firepower from the outside.

We’ll get to see the Pels summer league team on the court, starting Friday when they open vegan league play against Minnesota.

They’ll play five games total...with Golden State, Phoenix, Charlotte, and a 5th opponent to be determined later.

