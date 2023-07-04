BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

People in these 12 states are more likely to smoke, report says

FILE - There is a group of 12 states in the South and Midwest that is more likely to have...
FILE - There is a group of 12 states in the South and Midwest that is more likely to have smokers.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new report shows people in 12 states in the South and Midwest are more likely to smoke – and to smoke more – than people in the rest of the U.S.

The report was published last week by the anti-tobacco nonprofit Truth Initiative, which dubbed these 12 states “Tobacco Nation”:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Tennessee
  • West Virginia

These states have about 21% of the U.S. population – but 28% of the nation’s smokers.

Smoking prevalence there is about 50% higher than in the rest of the U.S.

Truth Initiative says much of the disparity can be attributed to weaker local policy on tobacco prevention and cessation.

The report found that not only do those states have more smokers, but they smoke in greater amounts.

An average smoker in “Tobacco Nation” goes through about 53 packs a year, compared with an average of 29 packs in the rest of the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
A major payroll fraud scheme involving overtime abuse and illicit "chemical pay" at the...
Payroll fraud and a ‘secret sex room’: Troubling allegations at New Orleans S&WB
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
LSU designated hitter Brayden Jobert (6)
Slidell celebrates Brayden Jobert; parents reflect on Championship win
Police lights and caution tape.f
Human remains found in Slidell identified as missing woman, according to coroner

Latest News

File graphic of an ambulance.
Fireworks explosion kills 1, injures 9 in western Michigan
Here’s why retirement age matters for Social Security
Here’s why retirement age matters for Social Security
Here’s why retirement age matters for Social Security
A Highland Park Strong sign is displayed at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July...
Highland Park marks 1 year after July 4 shooting with walk reclaiming parade route
Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say