BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints TE Foster Moreau says he’s in ‘full remission’ after cancer diagnosis

Saints tight end Foster Moreau played at Jesuit High and LSU before being drafted by the Raiders.
Saints tight end Foster Moreau played at Jesuit High and LSU before being drafted by the Raiders.
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints tight end Foster Moreau is in “full remission” after four months of treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma, he announced Monday (July 3) in a tweet.

“After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin lymphoma,” Moreau wrote. “I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered.”

Moreau, 26, received the Stage 2 diagnosis in March after Saints team physician Dr. John Amoss noticed an abnormality during a physical examination of the free agent who played the previous four seasons for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Two months later, the Saints signed the former Jesuit High and LSU player to a three-year contract worth a reported $12 million, including $8 million in guaranteed money.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major payroll fraud scheme involving overtime abuse and illicit "chemical pay" at the...
Payroll fraud and a ‘secret sex room’: Troubling allegations at New Orleans S&WB
On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
LSU designated hitter Brayden Jobert (6)
Slidell celebrates Brayden Jobert; parents reflect on Championship win
Police lights and caution tape.f
Human remains found in Slidell identified as missing woman, according to coroner

Latest News

Moreau played his high school football at Jesuit.
Ranking the Saints: #19 Foster Moreau
Clemson's Bryan Bresee (11)checks in at #20 on our countdown.
Ranking the Saints: #20 Bryan Bresee
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy
A healthy Marshon Lattimore would be a major plus for the Saints this fall.
Football, Fútbol, Food: Saints stock is rising