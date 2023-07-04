BBB Accredited Business
‘We will never be the same’: Beloved Pass Christian coach passes away, school board confirms

PCSD says Coach Kevin Woods, who worked in the district for over 25 years, passed away Sunday...
PCSD says Coach Kevin Woods, who worked in the district for over 25 years, passed away Sunday night.(Pass Christian Schools)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Around midnight on the Fourth of July, Pass Christian School District posted on Facebook that a beloved coach at the middle school had passed away.

Family confirms Coach Kevin Woods, who worked in the district for over 30 years, passed away Monday night. He was 61 years old.

Coach Woods coached middle school basketball and football. We’re also told he helped out at the high school and with community basketball and football recreation leagues.

“To say that we are heartbroken by his passing doesn’t quite explain the hurt we are all feeling,” the school district’s Facebook post read.

The post was flooded with commenters who say Coach Woods made an impact on all those he knew and mentored.

“We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to his family, team members, colleagues, and friends. Coach meant so much to so many. For over 25 years, he poured his love into the children of the Pass Christian; his impact reaches across generations,” the post continued. “His love and commitment to our schools never went unnoticed. He will be deeply missed. We will never be the same. Rest well, Coach! We love you!”

The post included an emotional video made in memory of Coach Woods.

We’re told Woods married his high school sweetheart. According to his wife, he had three children, one of whom passed, and seven grandchildren.

Lockett Williams Funeral Home in Gulfport is handling funeral arrangements, but details have not yet been released.

