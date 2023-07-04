Woman fatally shot Monday night in Seventh Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was fatally shot late Monday night (July 3) in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said.

The 33-year-old victim’s identity was not immediately disclosed.

Police said the woman was shot at least once around 10:24 p.m., in the 1900 block of North Rocheblave Street. Circumstances of the shooting were not immediately revealed.

The NOPD said the woman was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS, but was pronounced dead a short time later. The department gave no word about a suspect or motive in the shooting.

