Woman shot Monday night in Seventh Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot late Monday night (July 3) in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and condition were not immediately disclosed.

Police said the woman was shot at least once around 10:24 p.m., in the 1900 block of North Rocheblave Street. Circumstances of the shooting were not immediately revealed.

The NOPD said the woman was being taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS. The department gave no word about a suspect or motive in the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.