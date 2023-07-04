BBB Accredited Business
Woman shot Monday night in Seventh Ward, NOPD says

A woman was shot Monday night (July 3) in the 1900 block of North Rocheblave Street in the...
A woman was shot Monday night (July 3) in the 1900 block of North Rocheblave Street in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said. The victim's condition was not immediately known.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot late Monday night (July 3) in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and condition were not immediately disclosed.

Police said the woman was shot at least once around 10:24 p.m., in the 1900 block of North Rocheblave Street. Circumstances of the shooting were not immediately revealed.

The NOPD said the woman was being taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS. The department gave no word about a suspect or motive in the shooting.

