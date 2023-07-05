BBB Accredited Business
3 dead, at least 6 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting on Pearl Ave.

SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before midnight on Tuesday, July 4.

The incident happened on Pearl Avenue near Jones Mabry Road.

Officials say three people are dead and at least six are injured. Police on the scene say it was difficult for them to get to the victims due to the amount of vehicles on the scene.

“Getting here and getting EMS here was a difficult thing. A lot of us had to park our cars and take off running because there were so many cars on the side of the street,” said Lt. Van Wray with SPD.

District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor says the gathering was a block party that is held every year on the Fourth of July.

“This should not happen. Now we are the victims of a mass shooting in our community.... It is trauma for those individuals that only wanted to have a very good time on this holiday,” she said.

Police are still on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

