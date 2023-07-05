BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Biloxi July’s 4th fireworks show sparks massive blaze on Deer Island

Moments after the fireworks show concluded, sections of Deer Island were on fire.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s official Fourth of July fireworks show sparked a massive blaze on Deer Island Tuesday night.

You could see the flames from Hwy 90 as firefighters raced to get out to the near shore island. It only took about 15 minutes to put the fire out.

The annual fireworks show, organized by the Boom Boom Committee, shoots the fireworks from a barge in the water near Deer Island to avoid hitting inhabited areas.

We’re told a Biloxi Fire Boat was in the water near the island to monitor the show, which is standard safety protocol each year. The firefighters saw the firework from the barge land on the island, starting the fire. This is how they were able to respond so quickly.

Biloxi Deputy Fire Chief Jason Earl Davis says the fire happened west of the Secretary of State pier and the beach area on the western end of the island where most boaters land.

Deputy Chief Davis says Biloxi Fire is still monitoring the island from shore, and if someone reports smoke, they’ll go back out.

At this time, it doesn’t appear that anyone was injured in the fire.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Police lights and caution tape.f
Human remains found in Slidell identified as missing woman, according to coroner
LSU designated hitter Brayden Jobert (6)
Slidell celebrates Brayden Jobert; parents reflect on Championship win
Fatal crash graphic.
RV crash in Mississippi kills Slidell man

Latest News

SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
4 dead, at least 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood
‘I can’t thank her enough‘: Inmate who asked correctional officer to care for newborn released...
‘I can’t thank her enough‘: Inmate who asked correctional officer to care for newborn released from prison
Tangipahoa Police Search For Robbery Suspect
Suspect wanted for burglary and assault at landfill, Tangipahoa sheriff says
Tangipahoa Police Search For Robbery Suspect
Tangipahoa Police Search For Robbery Suspect