Board member wants removal of embattled head of 911 center

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish Communication District board member is expressing a lack of confidence in the head of the 911 call center.

Tyrell Morris is currently under investigation for suspected document altering following a crash in his city-owned vehicle. Concerns have since been raised regarding the potential alteration of the OPCD take-home vehicle policy.

The board will meet Thursday, July 6, to discuss the issue and potentially vote on Morris’ future with the OPCD.

“Personally I think the 911 commission is in a crisis. We’re in crisis mode. We need new leadership,” Dr. Brobson Lutz, the longest-serving member of the board, said. “We need someone who can restore faith in the 911 commission and I don’t think that’s Tyrell Morris.”

The incident in question happened in May when Morris was involved in a crash while driving his city-owned SUV. After allegedly exchanging information with the other driver, Morris left the scene. He did not take a drug or alcohol test after the crash.

The controversy has prompted City Council President J.P. Morrell and Vice President Helena Moreno to call for Morris’ immediate suspension.

“We believe that Director Morris needs to be suspended due to the severity of the allegations that he’s facing. These are criminal allegations that he’s facing,” Moreno said. “If the findings of this investigation corroborate what has been alleged - that a document was altered illegally - then the board has no choice but to at least suspend Director Morris.”

Morris announced his resignation on Mon., June 26, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family. His last day is scheduled for Sept. 15.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she will wait for the investigation to play out.

“Let them have their meeting. Let them have their process. At that time, they will make recommendations. They will advise me and I will support them,” Cantrell said in her weekly press conference on Wednesday. “Right now it’s all hypothetical.”

The Office of Inspector General is also investigating, seizing computers and cell phones from the OPCD office.

