Bruce: Summer pattern is back with spotty afternoon storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The expected up tick in rain coverage occurred today as some areas got dumped on with heavy rain, some saw few showers and some no rain at all. It’s called summer and that’s the way it goes. Spotty pm storms in one area and none in others.

Bruce: The expected up tick in rain and clouds held the temps down. Some bullseyes of rain hit the heart of the CBD, Gentilly and northern St. Bernard. Rain lasted 30 min and dropped 1-3" quick inches. rain chances continue through the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/KdsqQs3fU8 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 5, 2023

You will have more chances of rain through the weekend. It’s still hot across the region, but closer to normal with highs in the low 90s. Passing showers will continue each afternoon, across the area with cloud cover and a few heavy down pours increasing coverage. Highs will hover in the 9-194 range. Areas with thunderstorms will see some significant cooling. High pressure is now set off to the south and east with several waves of energy circulating around. That circulation should bring a wave of energy that could keep some rain in late and another wave of rain into the afternoon for Thursday through the weekend. not a washout with many dry hours in-between storms..

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.