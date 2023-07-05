BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Summer pattern is back with spotty afternoon storms

Bruce: More clouds and rain means lower temps
Bruce: More clouds and rain means lower temps(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The expected up tick in rain coverage occurred today as some areas got dumped on with heavy rain, some saw few showers and some no rain at all. It’s called summer and that’s the way it goes. Spotty pm storms in one area and none in others.

You will have more chances of rain through the weekend. It’s still hot across the region, but closer to normal with highs in the low 90s. Passing showers will continue each afternoon, across the area with cloud cover and a few heavy down pours increasing coverage. Highs will hover in the 9-194 range. Areas with thunderstorms will see some significant cooling. High pressure is now set off to the south and east with several waves of energy circulating around. That circulation should bring a wave of energy that could keep some rain in late and another wave of rain into the afternoon for Thursday through the weekend. not a washout with many dry hours in-between storms..

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
Police lights and caution tape.f
Human remains found in Slidell identified as missing woman, according to coroner
LSU designated hitter Brayden Jobert (6)
Slidell celebrates Brayden Jobert; parents reflect on Championship win

Latest News

Saharan Air Layer forecast for June 10th, 2023.
The tropics remain quiet for now as Saharan dust increases
Expect high temps to remain near 90 with better rain chances around into the weekend.
Nicondra: Better rain chances through the end of the week
Tracking The Science: Pulse Thunderstorms
Next 3 Days
Storm chances ramping up the rest of the week