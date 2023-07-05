BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fawn trapped under rock in backyard rescued by police

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of...
Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of July.(Newmarket Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A baby deer learned the joy of freedom after being rescued on Independence Day.

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, said they received a call from a man who found the fawn in his backyard.

The animal appeared to have fallen in a hole and was stuck under a rock. There’s no word on how long it had been there.

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of...
Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of July.(Newmarket Police Department via CNN)

Police said the fawn didn’t seem to be hurt, but it wasn’t able to get out on its own.

An officer dug around the fawn, eventually freeing it.

The deer then ran off to reunite with its mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Police lights and caution tape.f
Human remains found in Slidell identified as missing woman, according to coroner
LSU designated hitter Brayden Jobert (6)
Slidell celebrates Brayden Jobert; parents reflect on Championship win
Fatal crash graphic.
RV crash in Mississippi kills Slidell man

Latest News

18-year-old musician gunned down in Marigny shooting. Revell Andrews played tuba in the Andrews...
Hearing postponed for 14-year-old accused of killing New Orleans musician
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly...
1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
FILE- New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The...
Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ wins primary, nearly assuring seat on NYC Council
LNL: Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks, AP report finds
Shawn Luke Chiasson, 28, received a mandatory life sentence plus an additional 60 years after...
Marrero man changes plea mid-trial, admits murdering ex-girlfriend in 2021