Hearing postponed for 14-year-old accused of killing New Orleans musician

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish Juvenile Court judge on Wednesday (July 5) postponed a hearing for a 14-year-old accused of killing a young New Orleans musician.

The juvenile faces a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 18-year-old Revell Andrews. Officials say Andrews was pumping gas on St. Claude Avenue when the younger teen allegedly shot and killed him.

The hearing is now scheduled for August 18.

Family members say Andrews was a straight-A student at McDonough 35 and aspired to be a role model for young people.

“I don’t even have words,” the victim’s mother, Deanna Andrews, said at a vigil the day after the shooting. “You can ask my family. I don’t even have words. I’ve just been like numb. Silent.”

The New Orleans Police Department says the mother of the unidentified suspect turned her son over to authorities.

