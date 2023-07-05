Marrero man changes plea mid-trial, admits murdering ex-girlfriend in 2021

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A Marrero man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head in August 2020 -- killing her with her 11-year-old son in the home -- abruptly changed his plea to guilty Wednesday (July 5) during his trial for second-degree murder.

Shawn Chiasson was listening to the second witness in his trial testify against him when he asked his public defender to halt proceedings so he could change his pleas. After the jury was removed from the courtroom, Chiasson told 24th Judicial District Judge Ray Steib that he would plead guilty as charged to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Steib sentenced the 28-year-old to a mandatory lifetime prison sentence for the murder of 29-year-old Lindsey Williams, and the maximum sentences of 40 years for the obstruction count and 20 years for the firearm charge. The judge ordered the sentences to be served concurrently.

Chiasson was prohibited from possessing firearms after his 2021 conviction for heroin possession. Prosecutors and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators said Chiasson brought a gun into the home of Williams -- his estranged girlfriend -- and shot her once in the left side of the head in her bedroom around 9 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2021.

Williams’ son opened his mother’s bedroom door and saw Chiasson with blood on his hands, prosecutors said. The boy said Chiasson used the child’s cellphone to call 911, telling the operator his name was “Jake” and that someone at the address had been shot. Chiasson then left the location while the boy waited on the front porch for JPSO deputies to arrive.

Authorities said Chiasson fled Williams’ home in the 1100 block of Gaudet Drive to Westwego, where he dumped the pistol along a canal bank, leading to the obstruction charge. When Chiasson was arrested two days later, he told detectives the gun had gone off accidentally as he removed it from his waistband in Williams’ home.

Jurors heard testimony from Williams’ mother and prosecutors were midway through a direct examination of their second witness -- another ex-girlfriend of Chiasson called to testify about a 2017 incident in which he beat her while she was eight months’ pregnant -- when the defendant asked to change his pleas to guilty.

Assistant district attorneys Lindsay Truhe and Tommy Block prosecuted the case.

