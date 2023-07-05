BBB Accredited Business
New ‘modern American’ restaurant, The District, opens in Downtown Ponchatoula

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A new restaurant is aiming to serve up Southern American classics with a modern twist in Ponchatoula.

The District is the latest of a host of new restaurants setting up shop in the small city by the swamp known for its antiques and annual Strawberry Festival located about 45 minutes north of New Orleans on I-55.

The restaurant is set to officially open its doors Wednesday (July 5) at 11 a.m. and is located in the historic Campbell Building downtown directly in the city’s center on the main street. The Campbell Building was built in 1904, once the home of a men’s department store and Carruth Pharmacy.

Ponchatoula Mayor Bob Zabbia at the opening for The District, the city's newest restaurant.
Ponchatoula Mayor Bob Zabbia at the opening for The District, the city's newest restaurant.(Jason Lipscomb)

The restaurant, owned by Oscar Mendez, has moved into the former location of the Corner Cafe and the building is also the current home of Toula Burger Company, the Crescent Lounge, and Deja Brew, a coffee shop that opened up months ago under the same ownership as The District.

Last year, Mendez opened The Pink Agave, a stop for tacos and cocktails, on East Pine Street and a second location in Covington.

Realtor Jason Lipscomb with restaurant owner Oscar Mendez
Realtor Jason Lipscomb with restaurant owner Oscar Mendez(Jason Lipscomb)

The District features Southern American favorites with a lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant will be open daily and close nightly at 10 p.m.

