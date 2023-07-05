Nicondra: Better rain chances through the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s still hot across the region, but closer to normal with highs in the low 90s. rain and clouds should help manage temperatures on this Fourth of July holiday. Passing showers continue across the area with cloud cover and a few heavy down pours increasing coverage into the afternoon.Highs today will hover around the 90 degree mark with several thunderstorms developing into the afternoon. Areas with thunderstorms will see some significant cooling. High pressure is now set off to the south and east with several waves of energy circulating around. That circulation should bring a wave of energy that could keep some rain in late and another wave of rain into the afternoon for Thursday.

