NOPD response times are improving, says city council public safety analyst & consultant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD response times have been a major concern for a while, with citizens complaining loudly about wait times.

But Jeff Asher, a public safety analyst and consultant for the New Orleans city council says progress is being made on that front.

“So, we’ve been watching this for the last two or three months. We have seen a pretty sharp decline in response times,” said Asher.

City Council President Helena Moreno says efforts to increase the number of NOPD civilian employees are paying off.

“The city council has been working for quite some time to take additional work off of the plates of commissioned NOPD officers. We’ve known for quite some time that one of the ways to do that is by adding more civilians to the NOPD,” she said.

Asher says NOPD response times fell to 114 minutes on average in June, which he says is the lowest average response time since October 2021 citywide.

“We’ve gone from on average this year about 150 minutes response time to in April of this year was 180 minutes on average and then in May it was below 150 minutes and then in June it was 114 on average for response,” said Asher.

Moreno said, “This is preliminary data but what we’re seeing is very positive results as we’ve increased Alternative to Police Response as we call it, we’ve seen now a drastic improvement in NOPD-officer response time.”

They think the improvement is due to NOPD civilian workers.

“So, it’s not like NOPD has seen an influx in officers. The more satisfying explanation I think is that we’ve seen an increase in the share of incidents that are getting a response from an alternative police response, a civilian response,” Asher stated.

Moreno says while more progress is needed, the June response times are a huge improvement.

“It’s not perfect by any means but it’s down to 114 minutes and we’re hoping that those numbers definitely continue to go down,” she said.

Asher says alternative police response focuses on things like auto theft, lost property, and shoplifting.

“Overall, of all of the citizen-generated incidents that required a response in May and June, nearly 10% of those incidents were taken over by APR, the alternative police response compared to, if you look at the last two months of 2022 it was less than 5%, so you’re talking about 600 or 700 more incidents being responded to in APR than at the end of 2022 and early parts of 2021 over the last couple of months,” he said.

When officers do not have to respond to less serious complaints that frees them up to focus on more serious crimes.

“This is really positive news, like, I’m so excited and glad to actually see this like this is one of the most uplifting things I’ve actually seen in a long time dealing with our public safety forces,” said Moreno.

Asher said the lower response times are still high.

“One-hundred-14 minutes is more than double what it was in 2019 but it’s dramatic improvement and it seems to be dramatic improvement driven by a smart policy change,” he said.

Slow response times can erode public confidence in agencies that provide emergency services.

“Absolutely, and then you have individuals who just don’t want to report crimes anymore because they think it’s like, well, I’m just not going to do anything about this because no one’s ever going to show up,” said Moreno.

