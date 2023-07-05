BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Powerball jackpot rises to over $540 million

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot has ballooned again.

A winning Powerball ticket is now worth an estimated $546 million, marking the second time this year the lottery’s jackpot has climbed over $500 million.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Police lights and caution tape.f
Human remains found in Slidell identified as missing woman, according to coroner
LSU designated hitter Brayden Jobert (6)
Slidell celebrates Brayden Jobert; parents reflect on Championship win
Fatal crash graphic.
RV crash in Mississippi kills Slidell man
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

Latest News

SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
4 dead, at least 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood
Juanita Brooks said she hopes to read all 1,507 cards to her aunt, even if it takes her 110th...
Woman celebrates 105th birthday with 1,500+ cards
Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Suspect, 40, arraigned on murder charges in Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 5
GRAPHIC: The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said it is investigating the use-of-force incident.
GRAPHIC: Suspect who was recording police pushed down, caught on video