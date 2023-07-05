President Cooper declares ‘Brayden Jobert Day’ in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY, La. (WVUE) - In a remarkable display of recognition and admiration, President Mike Cooper has officially declared July 5 as “Brayden Jobert Day” in St. Tammany Parish.

The proclamation aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Slidell native Brayden Jobert, who recently secured the College World Series Championship and has left an indelible mark on the baseball field and his community.

President Cooper commended Jobert’s unwavering dedication, passion, and hard work, evident throughout his career. He expressed his profound honor in witnessing Jobert’s journey, describing him as a paragon of integrity, perseverance, and exceptional sportsmanship. The President believes that Jobert’s success will serve as an inspiration for future generations of athletes.

“It was an honor to witness the integrity, perseverance, and outstanding sportsmanship that Brayden Jobert has exemplified throughout his career, culminating with a National Championship in Omaha,” said President Cooper. “He has brought great pride to our community and will serve as a role model to future generations of athletes for years to come.”

From an early age, Jobert honed his baseball skills on the recreational fields of Slidell. Starting at the Slidell Bantam Baseball Association (SBBA), he progressed to play for Northshore High School, leaving a lasting impression with his talent and determination.

After graduation, Jobert continued to shine in the sport, earning JUCO All-America honors while playing for Nicholls State and Delgado Community College.

Jobert joined LSU’s baseball team during the 2022 season; he exhibited exceptional performance in 59 games, receiving numerous accolades for his remarkable plays at bat and in the field. In the 2023 season, Jobert excelled, batting .301, hitting 14 home runs, and driving in 49 runs, playing a pivotal role in LSU’s remarkable season.

Jobert’s baseball career pinnacle came with the LSU Tigers’ victory over the Florida Gators in the Men’s College World Series. Achieving a resounding 18-4 win, Jobert led the team with an exceptional performance, contributing four hits, including a game-changing home run in the 9th inning, and three RBIs, ultimately securing the National Championship for his team.

President Cooper acknowledged his extraordinary grit, athleticism, and passion and emphasized that Jobert’s accomplishments extend beyond the baseball field, solidifying his status as a true champion.

While Jobert’s talents and determination will take him far in life, St. Tammany will remain his beloved hometown forever.

